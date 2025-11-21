Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Darrisaw sat out practice after being a full participant Wednesday, likely just receiving a day off to rest his knee. The offensive tackle will have another chance to log a full session Friday before the team squares off with Green Bay on Sunday.
