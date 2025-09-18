Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Darrisaw was unavailable for practice Thursday, just one day after being a full participant to open the week. The offensive lineman hasn't appeared in a game since last October, and he'll likely have to return to practice Friday in order to have any chance to play Sunday in Cincinnati.
