Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Darrisaw returned to action for Minnesota's game against the Commanders in Week 14 and drew his usual start at left tackle, but it appears his status is uncertain again for Week 15. In the event that Darrisaw isn't able to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Justin Skule will figure to start at LR in his stead.
