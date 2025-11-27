Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Darrisaw previously has dealt with a knee issue all season, but he injured his foot in last Sunday's loss to the Packers and was unable to return. Justin Skule replaced him in the lineup at left tackle against Green Bay.
