The Vikings moved Darrisaw (knee) to injured reserve Friday.

Darrisaw attempted to play through his knee injury for the Vikings' Week 15 game against the Cowboys but was ultimately unable to suit up. With no ability to participate in practice, the Vikings decided to move the offensive tackle to injured reserve. The move will officially end the 26-year-old's season as the mandatory four-week reserve minimum will extend through Week 18. Darrisaw played in 10 games for the Vikings this season, logging 502 snaps at left tackle.