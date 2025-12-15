Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: No go for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Cowboys.
Darrisaw will be forced to miss Week 15 as he tends to the knee injury that forced him to be less than 100 percent at practice throughout the week. Justin Skule is the top candidate to take over at left tackle versus Dallas.
