Darrisaw (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, isn't expected to play, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday that Darrisaw cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but Minnesota apparently isn't yet comfortable having the 2021 first-round pick make his return to the field. Assuming Darrisaw winds up on the inactive list ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Vikings are expected to turn to Blake Brandel to step in as their starting left tackle.