Darrisaw (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Darrisaw is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACl and MCL in his left knee that he suffered last October. The 2021 first-rounder will have two more opportunities to return to practice and avoid an injury tag heading into Monday's regular-season opener against Chicago. Darrisaw is expected to serve as the Vikings' starting left tackle this season, but if he's unable to play, Justin Skule and Walter Rouse would be the top candidates to fill in at the blindside for Week 1.