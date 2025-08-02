Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Participates in 11-on-11 drills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) participated in a few series of 11-on-11 work Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Darrisaw tore both his ACL and MCL last October. It's not clear if he'll be ready for the start of the regular season as a result, but he's making significant progress.
