Darrisaw (knee) participated in Minnesota's minicamp session Tuesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

This marks the first time that Darrisaw has returned to the field since tearing both his ACL and MCL last September. The 26-year-old now appears to be trending towards being fully healthy in time for the start of the regular season.

