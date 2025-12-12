default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Darrisaw (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Darrisaw was a limited participant in Friday's practice, upgrading from the non-participant status he held earlier in the week. If the left tackle is unable to suit up for Sunday's game, Justin Skule will likely start in his stead.

More News