Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Darrisaw was a limited participant in Friday's practice, upgrading from the non-participant status he held earlier in the week. If the left tackle is unable to suit up for Sunday's game, Justin Skule will likely start in his stead.
