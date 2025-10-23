Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to face Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday's game against the Chargers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Darrisaw made his season debut in Week 7 against Cincinnati after recovering from torn ACL and MCL injuries. He wasn't on the injury report until Wednesday, when he did not practice. It's possible the team was just limiting his reps, but Darrisaw's status is now unclear.
