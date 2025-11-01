Darrisaw (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Darrisaw aggravated a knee injury in Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Chargers. He closed the week with a limited practice and turned in a full session Wednesday. Coach Kevin O'Connell expressed optimism that Darrisaw would be available for the key divisional showdown Sunday, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.