Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to face Lions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.
Darrisaw aggravated a knee injury in Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Chargers. He closed the week with a limited practice and turned in a full session Wednesday. Coach Kevin O'Connell expressed optimism that Darrisaw would be available for the key divisional showdown Sunday, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.
