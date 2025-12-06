Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to play vs. Commanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Washington.
Darrisaw was unable to play in Week 13 at Seattle because of a foot injury, but it's a knee issue that has him in danger of sitting out again in Week 14. If he can't go Sunday, Justin Skule would figure to make another start at tackle opposite veteran Brian O'Neill.
More News
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Downgrades to DNP•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Full speed at practice•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Inactive for Week 13•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Could play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Done for Week 12 due to foot issue•