Darrisaw (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Washington.

Darrisaw was unable to play in Week 13 at Seattle because of a foot injury, but it's a knee issue that has him in danger of sitting out again in Week 14. If he can't go Sunday, Justin Skule would figure to make another start at tackle opposite veteran Brian O'Neill.

