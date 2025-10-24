Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday night's contest against the Chargers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Darrisaw entered Week 8 questionable to play due to knee discomfort, but he was ultimately able to start the game. It's unclear if he aggravated the injury or if he suffered a new one, but in his absence, Justin Skule has taken over at left tackle versus Los Angeles.
More News
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Cleared to play vs. Bolts•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to face Chargers•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Cleared to play against Cincinnati•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Trending toward season debut Sunday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Full practice Wednesday•