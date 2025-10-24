Darrisaw (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday night's contest against the Chargers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Darrisaw entered Week 8 questionable to play due to knee discomfort, but he was ultimately able to start the game. It's unclear if he aggravated the injury or if he suffered a new one, but in his absence, Justin Skule has taken over at left tackle versus Los Angeles.