Darrisaw (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Darrisaw departed last Sunday's win over the Bills with a concussion, but he's since cleared protocols and expects to start at left tackle in the Week 11 matchup versus Dallas.
