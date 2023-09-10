Darrisaw (ankle) returned to the game versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Darrisaw was in and out of the medical tent after he sustained an ankle injury in the first half, but, barring additional setbacks, he should be good to play out the remainder of Sunday's season opener.
