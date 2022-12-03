Darrisaw (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Darrisaw will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion. He was held out of practice all week, so it's unclear when he may be to return to the field. In Darrisaw's absence, Blake Brandel will serve as Minnesota's starting left tackle.
