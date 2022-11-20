Darrisaw will not return after sustaining a concussion during Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After clearing league protocols ahead of this contest, Darrisaw suffered his second concussion in as many weeks Sunday. As a result, the second-year offensive tackle is now all but certain to sit out during Minnesota's matchup against New England on Thanksgiving day. With Darrisaw sidelined, Blake Brandel will likely step in at left tackle for the Vikings.