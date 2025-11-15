Darrisaw (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Chicago, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Darrisaw missed practice Thursday due to a lingering knee issue, but he'll be good to go again in Week 11. Minnesota's offense has found slightly more success through the air than on the ground so far this year, and the Bears' pass defense has left something to be desired, so Darrisaw's ability to protect rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy's blind side could be key come Sunday.