Darrisaw (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Although Darrisaw practiced in full Wednesday, he's now in line to miss his 12th consecutive game Sunday. The 2021 first-round pick from Virginia Tech is still working back from tearing his ACL and MCL in October of 2024, but his return appears close. Justin Skule is expected to continue starting at left tackle until Darrisaw can suit up again.