Darrisaw and the Vikings agreed on a four-year, $113 million contract extension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darrisaw still had two years remaining on his rookie contract after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but considering he's one of the best left tackles in the league, Minnesota was smart to lock him up long term. The offensive lineman will get $77 million in guaranteed money, which is the highest total for anyone at his position in the NFL.