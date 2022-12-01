Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Darrisaw is still in concussion protocol and there is currently no timeline for his return this season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Darrisaw was forced out with a concussion during Minnesota's Week 11 loss to the Cowboys and was unable to clear protocols ahead of the Thanksgiving Day versus New England. The 23-year-old then did not participate during the first practice of Week 13 on Wednesday, so it appears he could be set to miss additional time moving forward. With Darrisaw's status up in the air, Blake Brendel should continue to operate as the Vikings' starting left tackle for the foreseeable future.