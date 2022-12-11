Darrisaw (concussion) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.
Darrisaw has cleared concussion protocols, but the team is taking a cautious approach and keeping him out for Sunday's game in Detroit. He'll work to be ready Week 15 against the Colts, while Blake Brandel should draw the start at left tackle against the Lions.
