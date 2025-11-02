default-cbs-image
Darrisaw (knee), who is questionable to play in Week 9 against Detroit, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Darrisaw aggravated a lingering knee injury last Thursday versus the Chargers. He logged an FP/DNP/LP practice progression this week, but it appears he'll be able to play and start at left tackle.

