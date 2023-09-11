Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Darrisaw (ankle) was day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game at the Eagles, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Darrisaw went into the medical tent during the first half of Minnesota's 20-17 loss versus Tampa Bay with an ankle injury Sunday, but he promptly returned to action and finished the game. Although it sounds like he might not yet be back to 100 percent, he still seems like a good bet to start in Week 2, at least at this point.