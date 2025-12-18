Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Still no practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Darrisaw tried to play through his knee injury in early December but was unable to suit up in Week 15 against Dallas. Head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't commit to a timeline for Darrisaw to return, though his status for Week 16 against the Giants looks to be in doubt.
More News
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Hopeful to return this season•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: No go for SNF•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Doesn't practice again Thursday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Cleared to play Washington•