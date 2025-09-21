Darrisaw (knee), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darrisaw has missed the Vikings' first two games of the season while completing his recovery from October 2024 surgery to address a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, but he looks on track to make his 2025 debut after turning in full practices Wednesday and Friday. Assuming Darrisaw is cleared to play when Minnesota releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the 26-year-old will likely start at left tackle, though Rapoport notes that his snaps could be managed to some extent.