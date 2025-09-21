default-cbs-image
Darrisaw (knee), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darrisaw is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in October of 2024. He practiced in full Wednsday and Friday, setting him up for a potential return. Rapoport notes that Darrisaw is likely to start, but will be on some type of snap count, assuming he is active.

