Darrisaw (knee), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Darrisaw is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in October of 2024. He practiced in full Wednsday and Friday, setting him up for a potential return. Rapoport notes that Darrisaw is likely to start, but will be on some type of snap count, assuming he is active.