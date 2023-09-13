Darrisaw (ankle) is questionable for Thursday against the Eagles, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Darrisaw exited the team's Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay with the injury, but he did ultimately return to the contest. However, the Virginia Tech product has not fully recovered and is in danger of missing the team's matchup with Philadelphia on a short week. If he is unable to take the field Thursday, Oli Udoh would likely draw the start at offensive tackle opposite Brian O'Neill.