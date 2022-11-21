Darrisaw (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Patriots, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Darrisaw sustained his second concussion in as many weeks during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and the Vikings will exercise caution with a short week ahead of the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup against New England. Blake Brandel will likely see increased playing time against the Patriots, while Darrisaw's next chance to suit up will be Dec. 4 against the Jets.

