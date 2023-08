DiLauro agreed to terms with the Vikings on Thursday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

DiLauro has had stints with the Steelers, Titans and Broncos since going undrafted in 2018. He's only appeared in five NFL games and all of those were between 2021 and 2022. Expect the Vikings new offensive lineman to compete for a depth role or a practice squad spot ahead of the coming season.