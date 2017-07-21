Clements signed with the Vikings on Friday.

Clements is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois. He racked up 99 tackles and 6.0 sacks in 46 career games for the Fighting Illini. Defensive end Caleb Kidder was waived in order to create roster space.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories