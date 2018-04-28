Vikings' Colby Gossett: Minnesota selects in sixth round
The Vikings selected Gossett in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 213th overall.
Gossett played at a relatively small school in Appalachian State, but he's definitely an NFL-level athlete and this generally looks like a fine value for the Vikings. At a sturdy 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Gossett logged a 5.2-second 40-yard dash and 7.6-second three-cone drill at the combine -- both numbers are good for a guard. With 33 and 7/8-inch arms, tackle interchangeability isn't out of the question, either.
