Hikutini signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hikutini finished the 2018 season on the Vikings' practice squad after getting cut by the 49ers prior to the start of the regular season. He'll now get a chance to secure a potential No. 4 job at tight end behind Kyle Rudolph, David Morgan, and Tyler Conklin.

