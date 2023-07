Thompson signed a contract with the Vikings on Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thomspon spent the last three seasons with the Panthers, playing 26 games between 2020 and 2021. He remained in Carolina during the 2022 campaign, but he was never elevated from the practice squad. He'll work to earn a depth role in Minnesota behind T.J. Hockenson, with his strongest contributions typically coming on special teams.