Riley is set to sign with the Vikings on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Riley has been in the league since 2016, taking snaps for four different organizations. His best year was 2018 with the Giants, when he recorded 75 combined tackles and four interceptions while appearing in all 16 games. He did a appear in a few games for Arizona in 2020, but was demoted to the practice squad and later cut in early October. Riley, who should be available by Week 9, will help provide depth to cover for the loss of Georgia Iloka, who was placed on IR last week after suffering a torn ACL.