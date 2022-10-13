Wonnum (illness) was listed as a DNP on the Vikings' injury report Thursday.
Wonnum did not appear on Wednesday's practice report, but his availability for Week 6 is up in the air after coming down with an unspecified illness. The third-year defensive end has recorded 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing in a reserve behind Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith for much of the season. Wonnum will have one more practice to improve his status before Sunday's game against the Dolphins, or else Patrick Jones and Luiji Vilain may see their first defensive action of the season.
More News
-
Vikings' D.J. Wonnum: Gets sack in season opener•
-
Vikings' D.J. Wonnum: Shows improvement in 2021•
-
Vikings' D.J. Wonnum: Doubles up sack total in win•
-
Vikings' D.J. Wonnum: False positive result confirmed•
-
Vikings' D.J. Wonnum: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' D.J. Wonnum: Moves up depth chart•