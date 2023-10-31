Wonnum had three tackles (one solo), including two total sacks, in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

Wonnum got to Jordan Love on three separate occasions, first on a solo 12-yard sack at the end of the first quarter and in combined efforts with Camryn Bynum and Harrison Phillips in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. Wonnum is up to four sacks on the year -- already matching his total from 2022 -- and has played in at least 60 percent of defensive snaps in seven of eight games this season.