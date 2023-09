Wonnum started at outside linebacker opposite Danielle Hunter in Minnesota's 3-4 defense with Marcus Davenport out with an ankle injuryu and had four total tackles in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Wonnum will be counted on to help with the pass rush after the departure of Za'Darius Smith, but didn't register any QB pressures in the loss. He played on 54 of the defense's 68 snaps. He could start again Week 2 against the Eagles if Davenport remains sidelined.