Wonnum had a sack and two total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Wonnum played on 21 of the defense's 61 snaps. Wonnum moved into a starting role after Danielle Hunter's season-ending pectoral injury Week 8 last year and responded with 33 tackles and seven sacks over his final 10 games. He'll begin this season in a reserve role behind Hunter and newcomer Za'Darius Smith as an edge rusher in the Vikings' new 3-4 defense, but Wonnum could find his way onto the field more since neither Hunter or Smith were able to stay healthy in 2021.
