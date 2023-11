Wonnum recorded four tackles (three solo) including a sack in Sunday's 27-19 win versus the Saints.

Wonnum logged a sack for the fourth time in his last seven games in Week 10, putting himself on pace for a career year in that category in his fourth NFL season. He's still off the IDP radar in most formats though, and he's unlikely to see quite as many chances to rush the passer in Week 11 at Denver.