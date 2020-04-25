Vikings' D.J. Wonnum: Heads to Minnesota

The Vikings selected Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 117th overall.

Wonnum (6-foot-5, 258 pounds) served as a three-year starter at South Carolina, where he led the team's edge rusher corps. Outstanding reach (34 and 1/8 inch arms) stands to be Wonnum's strongest tool at the next level, though he may face the obstacle of developing his pass-rush technique before earning a consistent role bookending Minnesota's defensive line.