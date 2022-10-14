Wonnum (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Wonnum landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and remained sidelined during Friday's practice. He'll have one more full day to clear the aliment and will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
