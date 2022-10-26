Wonnun (illness) was not listed on the team's injury report Wednesday.
After missing Week 6's game due to an unspecified illness, Wonnum had a bye to recover further. The 24-year-old linebacker has totaled 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble through his five games with the Vikings this season.
