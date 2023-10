Wonnum had six total tackles, a sack, two QB hits, a pass defensed and returned a fumble for a 51-yard touchdown in Sunday's win at Carolina.

Wonnum saw less playing time (just 45 of the defense's 72 snaps) with the return of Marcus Davenport from injury, but he was very efficient in the pass rush. Harrison Smith forced a fumble on a sack and Wonnum caught a lucky bounce and returned it for a TD.