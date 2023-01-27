Wonnum totaled 38 tackles, including four sacks, while playing 16 games in the 2022 regular season.
Wonnum took a step back in both playing time and production following his career-best campaign in 2021. The third-year linebacker shifted into a rotational role behind Minnesota's top pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith. Wonnum still played at least 43 percent of defensive snaps in every game outside of the 2022 season opener, though he totaled just one-half sack over the final 10 contests, including the wild-card loss to the Giants. Wonnum will look to post a more productive campaign during the final season of his rookie contract in 2023.