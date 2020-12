Wonnum is slated to start against New Orleans on Friday with Jalyn Holmes (groin) officially ruled out for the contest, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wonnum has seen his playing time increase over the second half of the campaign and logged a season-high 67 percent of defensive snaps in last week's loss to Chicago. With Holmes unable to go Friday, Wonnum will make his first professional start against the Saints' formidable offense on Christmas Day.