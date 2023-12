Wonnum notched five tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 3-0 win at Las Vegas.

Wonnum's sack of Aidan O'Connell forced a three and out for the Raiders, who were ultimately shut out in Minnesota's low-scoring win. While Wonnum remains off the IDP radar in most formats, he's putting together a career year at the perfect time, with free agency looming this coming offseason.