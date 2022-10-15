Wonnum (illness) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Dolphins.
Wonnum will miss his first game action this season with an unspecified illness. Until he's ready to play again, Minnesota will probably lean a bit more heavily on two-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith to chase the quarterback.
